Perepelitsa: Russians may stop buying the dollar at an exchange rate higher than one hundred rubles

Russians may stop buying the dollar at an exchange rate higher than one hundred rubles. About this in a conversation with the Prime agency stated Associate Professor of the Department of Global Financial Markets and Fintech of the Russian Economic University named after G.V. Plekhanov Denis Perepelitsa.

“Usually a higher rate is considered a barrier to buying foreign currency, for example, above 100 rubles per dollar or 90 rubles per euro can become such a bar,” the economist said.