State Duma: if you deregister a non-existent property, you can save

State Duma Deputy Sergei Gavrilov spoke about ways to save money when paying property tax. According to him, if you deregister a non-existent property, you can save a lot, writes RIA Novosti.

“As long as the registered right is recognized as existing, the person indicated in the USRN as the owner will be obliged to pay tax, including for a non-existent object,” the politician recalled.

The Unified State Register of Real Estate contains information on thousands of objects. Every property has a lifespan. After its completion, the objects must be removed from the state cadastral registration and the right of ownership to them should be terminated, the deputy specified.

“One of the reasons to remove an object from the cadastral register in the event of demolition or dismantling of property by the owner is the opportunity to save on taxes,” Gavrilov explained.

At the same time, many Russians do not understand why to remove such a property from the register. Citizens disassemble the building, and then they safely forget about it, the deputy also said.

Earlier, the State Duma reminded that pensioners and large families can save money when paying land tax. In addition, the beneficiaries who are eligible for a reduced rate of this tax include Heroes of the Soviet Union, Heroes of Russia, full holders of the Order of Glory, veterans and invalids of military operations.

At the same time, local self-government bodies, by law, can also allocate other, additional categories of citizens who are entitled to the provision of land tax benefits.