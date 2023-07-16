Roskachestvo advised not to spoil the property of noisy neighbors

Dealing with noisy neighbors can be difficult, but there are some boundaries you should not overstep. Experts from Roskachestvo warn Russians about this. They told at what time neighbors can behave loudly and make repairs in the apartment, and when such behavior violates acceptable standards.

What time is it forbidden to make noise

From the point of view of legislation in apartment buildings, it is unacceptable to make noise at night and during quiet hours, clutter up common corridors, vestibules and stairs, litter in common areas, and also not comply with sanitary requirements.

If the neighbors listen to music loudly at night, have a pet that they don’t look after, drill walls after midnight, neighbors upstairs make noise after 11:00 pm – this is a reason to call them to account Roskachestvo

“In Russia, a federal “law on silence” has not yet been adopted, although it is being discussed, but regional ones are in force. They establish more specific rules for acceptable behavior in the apartment during the day and at night. For example, in Moscow there is a law “On maintaining the peace of citizens and silence in the city of Moscow.” It sets a limit: for example, the repair time according to the law is in the afternoon, and then with a break. It is forbidden to make noisy repairs from 19:00 to 9:00 and from 13:00 to 15:00, as well as on Sundays and non-working holidays,” Roskachestvo noted.

What to do if animals or children make noise?

“If your neighbors barking dog and it bothers you, they can be called to account. The dog, of course, is a living being, but the owners’ duties include its upbringing and training so that the animal behaves adequately. If you call the police, a district police officer or contact Rospotrebnadzor, negligent owners may be required to take training courses with their pet, ”the experts explain.

If the neighbors have a crying baby, the situation is more complicated. In the “law on silence” in Moscow, for example, the crying of children is not included in the list of violations. In this case, the legislation is powerless, except in cases where there is a suspicion that the child is being mistreated.

How to deal with noisy neighbors?

If noisy neighbors disturb the order at night, you need to call the police. They must come to the call and record violations. Rogues can be fined. You can also write a statement to the precinct, who will be required to talk to them.

The next step is to complain to the management company or homeowners association (HOA). They will also have to talk to neighbors.

No need to try to resolve the issue on your own – threaten, get into a fight, write insulting notes, damage the property of neighbors Roskachestvo

“Sue your neighbors. It will be necessary to collect evidence – video materials with sound recording, testimony of witnesses. If possible, independently measure the noise level – the readings of a special device that will confirm that the noise exceeds the permitted levels, ”the Roskachestvo advised.

