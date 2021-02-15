The scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, spoke about the weather in March. Reported by TASS…

According to him, extreme high temperatures in the first month of spring in the regions of the European part of Russia should not be expected. “In a situation where there is little snow, the sun can quickly melt it, the surface will start to warm up, and then the air itself, but now, obviously, the situation is different,” he said.

Wilfand noted that the temperature in March is expected to be around normal. He added that the residents of the European part of Russia should not hope that spring will be early. The forecaster clarified that a detailed forecast for all regions for March will be presented at the end of this month.

Earlier, the leading employee of the Phobos Weather Center, Yevgeny Tishkovets, named the timing of the climatic spring in Moscow. According to him, March and the first half of April will be cold, while May and summer months will be hot.