The scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand, spoke about the weather for the May holidays in an interview with Parlamentskaya Gazeta.

According to him, the northerners expect really “hot” weather conditions for May in this territory of Russia. “In the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, the temperature is 10-12 degrees above normal. True, the norms there are very low, and daytime temperatures will be around zero, ”he said.

Wilfand predicts almost summer weather in the south of the European part of Russia, including the Krasnodar Territory, Crimea and Stavropol Territory. In these regions, temperatures can rise up to 24 degrees.

The forecaster added that good weather is also expected in the south of western Siberia. “There, the temperature will also be about 6-8 degrees above normal, and in absolute terms, daytime temperatures will be from plus 16 to plus 20 degrees,” he said.

Earlier, Vilfand said that the temperature in May in Russia will be higher or near normal. Forecasters see this forecast in pink, which means a positive deviation from the climatic norm. According to the specialist, temperatures close to normal are expected only in the north-west of the European territory of Russia.