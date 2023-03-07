FNP: housing scammers may use fake QR codes

Real estate scammers have begun using fake QR codes and fake listings on housing search services as methods. The Russians were told about this in the Federal Notary Chamber (FNP), reports “News”.

Experts warned that with the help of fake QR codes, scammers are redirected to duplicate sites of departments or companies, where the homeowner can perform actions with documents. “People often check documents in a hurry, and many do not pay attention to the domain name at all. Relying only on the good faith of the property owner or his representative who provided the relevant statement is objectively not the best and not the safest option, ”the experts noted.

As another way of deception, scammers use fake notary sites. They offer to sign up for a consultation with a real specialist. At the same time, those who want to go there actually provide the attackers with their data and documents. “Taking into account the possibility of concluding transactions with the same real estate in a simple written form, the existence

in the hands of such information about the owner, it literally unties the hands of scammers and greatly simplifies the same forgery of a passport or power of attorney to dispose of housing, ”experts warned.

Earlier, lawyers warned that in order to eliminate risks when buying real estate, it is necessary to carefully check all documents for objects, as well as the seller and persons associated with him. To one of the categories of fraud, they attributed the frank substitution of types of contracts.