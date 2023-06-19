Deputy Chaplin: you can become the owner of abandoned land by buying it at auction

You can become the owner of an abandoned land plot by buying it from the owner or at auction from the municipality. About this in conversation with “Russian newspaper” said State Duma deputy, chairman of the Union of Summer Residents of the Moscow Region Nikita Chaplin.

He also clarified that the first step is to find out who owns the site. Land can be withdrawn from the owner if it has not been used for its intended purpose for three years. The process goes through the court, but in this case, the fact that the owner refused to eliminate the violations must be established. “If, nevertheless, the site is seized, then it becomes part of the municipal property and you can purchase it,” Chaplin said.

In this case, acquisitive prescription also plays a role. Chaplin explained that if a citizen is not the owner, but takes care of the object for 15 years, then he has the opportunity to acquire ownership of the property. “You need to file an application with the court providing evidence that you looked after this site. In case of a positive decision, you can contact Rosreestr to register the right of ownership, ”Chaplin explained.

Earlier, the deputy warned that in Russia since 2019 it is impossible to give residential premises for the objects of the hotel business. Violation of the rule may result in a fine.