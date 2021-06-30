Oksana Stanevich, a Russian infectious disease specialist at the Pavlov First St. Petersburg Medical University, spoke about the inexplicable lethal property of coronavirus infection in an interview with Lente.ru.

According to her, patients definitely have some genetic predisposition to various forms of infection, including severe.

Patients of all ages can have a mild form of covid and an acute course, which we call fulminant, when a person burns out uncontrollably. Oksana Stanevich about the deadly property of coronavirus

Stanevich noted that there are simply no objective visible prerequisites for severe outcomes in some patients. She suggested that this may be due to non-specific or specific immunity.

Stanevich stressed that it is impossible to predict according to which scenario the disease will develop in this or that patient. Therefore, it is important to get vaccinated.

In order not to get sick and not to play Russian roulette Oksana Stanevich about coronavirus vaccination

Related materials

On June 28, the head of the Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, said that 23 million people were vaccinated against coronavirus in Russia. The minister noted that in recent days, the rate of vaccination against COVID-19 in Russia has increased. According to him, this happened, among other things, because of the “pushing” of citizens to a decision on the need for vaccination.

From Monday, June 28, new restrictions on COVID-19 began to operate in Moscow. The corresponding decree was signed by the mayor of the capital Sergei Sobyanin. Now the entrance to the restaurants is possible only with the QR code confirming the coronavirus vaccination. Citizens can receive it after vaccination on the website of public services, while paper certificates will not be accepted.

On June 16, the chief sanitary doctor of Moscow, Elena Andreeva, ordered 60 percent of those working in Moscow to be vaccinated against coronavirus. Following the capital, mandatory vaccination against COVID-19 for some residents was introduced by the authorities of the Moscow, Leningrad, Tver, Kemerovo, Nizhny Novgorod, Sverdlovsk, Smolensk and Tambov regions. Also, measures are in effect in Bashkiria, Khabarovsk, Murmansk, Nenets Autonomous Okrug, Sakhalin and Krasnodar Territory.

On June 29, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, said that a new variant of the delta plus coronavirus infection had been identified in Russia.

This is in fact a variant of “delta”, “delta plus”, a woman who suffered from this disease in a mild form, everything ended well here Anna Popova about the Indian variant of COVID-19 in Russia

Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Doctor of Biological Sciences, Head of the Laboratory of Bionanotechnology, Microbiology and Virology at the Faculty of Natural Sciences of Novosibirsk State University, Professor Sergei Netesov, in an interview with Lenta.ru, assessed the threat of the Indian variant of the delta-plus coronavirus. According to him, all developed vaccines are based on the “Wuhan” variety of COVID-19. This means that they are able to protect people from its variations, but worse than from the original version.

Therefore, it is necessary to get vaccinated faster. The virus, although slowly, is evolving. If we wait, then in its evolution it will overtake all our vaccines and develop a strain that is generally resistant to them. Sergey Netesov about the threat of the spread of the Indian variant of the coronavirus

Related materials

Mikhail Murashko said that given the unfavorable epidemiological situation, vaccination against coronavirus should be carried out after six months from a previous illness or primary vaccination. According to him, after reaching collective immunity, vaccination can be carried out once a year.

The minister added that against the background of the growing demand for vaccination in the Russian regions, the number of points where citizens can get vaccinated are increasing. He added that today 626 thousand people remain under medical supervision.

Murashko also noted that in recent days more than nine million vaccine kits have been distributed across the regions of Russia.

According to the head of the Ministry of Health, many Russians mistakenly believe that they were “somewhat constrained”, since the coronavirus restrictive measures in the country are “very mild.”