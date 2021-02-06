The Russian authorities began to gradually tighten control over the cryptocurrency sphere, including through the introduction of mandatory declarations. Writes about it RIA News with reference to experts in the cryptocurrency market.

So, in 2021 it became possible to legally buy and sell cryptocurrencies due to the law signed by the President of Russia last summer, allowing transactions with digital financial assets (DFA). At the same time, cryptocurrencies cannot yet be a means of payment in the country, experts said.

Now the State Duma is studying a bill according to which income from operations of Russians with cryptocurrencies will be subject to corporate income tax or personal income tax. Russians and organizations will be required to declare such transactions in the amount of 600 thousand rubles per year.

As Nikita Soshnikov, director of the Alfacash cryptocurrency service, explained, the mandatory declaration of income from digital currencies in Russia should begin with transactions that were completed this year, and the data must be provided to the tax service before April 30, 2022.

In December last year, Deputy Head of the Central Bank Alexei Zabotkin explained the advantage of the digital ruble over cryptocurrency. According to him, cryptocurrencies do not possess the important properties of money, they do not have an issuer who would guarantee the reliability of their issue and further circulation. He added that Russia will provide an opportunity to buy digital financial assets for the digital ruble.