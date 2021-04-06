It is now possible to make a fire in summer cottages only if certain conditions are met. Artem Baranov, General Director of the legal company “Achievement”, told the Prime agency about this.

He pointed out that if you need to burn garbage or grass, you need to use a special incinerator. In its absence, you can get by with a pit up to one meter in diameter and at least 30 centimeters deep. Moreover, such a pit should be located at a distance of at least 50 meters from the nearest building. Also, it is not allowed to start a fire closer than 100 meters from any, even a stand-alone coniferous tree and 30 from a deciduous one.

A fire for roasting meat and vegetables can only be made in the grill. In this case, it is also necessary to maintain a distance of five meters to the nearest building.

Failure to comply with the rules can result in a monetary fine. If the fire led to a fire, in which damage was caused to property or the environment, a criminal case on violation of fire safety requirements can also be initiated, Baranov warned.