Cyberexpert Sivolobov: the growth of tariffs for mobile communications by the end of the year is unlikely to exceed 10%

The average growth of tariffs for mobile communications by the end of 2023 in Russia is unlikely to exceed 10 percent. Alexander Sivolobov, Deputy Head of the Skoltech-based NTI Competence Center for Wireless Communications and the Internet of Things, told the agency about this. RIA News.

According to Sivolobov, first of all, the growth is due to inflation, which affected all expenditure items of operators. He recalled that the increase in tariffs is under the supervision of the FAS, so an increase above inflationary expectations may face opposition from the department and the Ministry of Digital Development.

In addition, the cyber expert noted that the rise in prices is due to the increase in the cost of telecommunications equipment, a reduction in the scale of construction and an increase in the capacity of networks.

Earlier it was reported that cellular tariffs for Russians will increase in 2023. Operators have already begun to notify their subscribers about the upcoming change in the cost of services due to an increase in equipment costs.