Associate Professor Ivanova-Shvets: Russians eligible for benefits will start receiving pensions in 2023

Those who can retire early or have certain benefits will be able to retire next year. How to retire in 2023 told Associate Professor of the Department of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation “Human Resource Management” of the Russian University of Economics. G.V. Plekhanova Lyudmila Ivanova-Shvets in an interview with the Prime agency.

From 2019 to 2022, retirement was annual, according to the economist. For the rest of the transition period up to 2028, the schedule is such that the transition will take place in a year.

It is noted that in 2023, 2025 and in 2027 only those who have a preferential right to receive an old-age pension will go on pension. Mothers of many children, parents, guardians of children with disabilities and people with disabilities, as well as workers with “northern” experience or equivalent, specialists in certain professions can retire on benefits, the specialist explained.

Earlier, Valery Emelyanov, an expert on the BCS World of Investments stock market, told at what age one should start saving money in order to secure a decent financial position in old age.