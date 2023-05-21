Lawyer Kuderko: residents of emergency houses can not pay for major repairs

Lawyer Elena Kuderko spoke about the nuances of paying for major repairs. In an interview “Prime” explained that not all owners of residential premises are responsible for paying for this service.

First of all, we are talking about those who live in emergency houses to be demolished. In this case, it is impractical to make repairs. In this regard, there is no need to collect and accumulate the funds of the owners for these needs, Kuderko explained.

The expert also recalled benefits for the elderly and low-income citizens. The state compensates contributions for overhaul from the budget if the age of the owner of the apartment is 80 years and older. At the same time, he must live alone or with relatives – disabled or retired. Russians from 70 to 79 years old will receive 50 percent compensation for capital repairs, Elena Kuderko specified.

She spoke about another category of beneficiaries. These are owners who receive a housing allowance: labor veterans, WWII invalids, WWII participants, families with many children. In this case, the amount of the benefit will be 30 percent. The calculation of the amount of compensation comes from the norm of squares per owner, the lawyer explained.

Thus, all Russians, except for emergency houses, must pay for overhaul, but in other cases, after payment, some part is compensated at the request of the owners, Kuderko summed up.

In April, the State Duma adopted in the third reading a law according to which meters in apartment buildings subject to overhaul can be allowed not to be installed only if the building is repaired within three years according to the regional capital repair program.

At the moment, the installation of meters is not mandatory for dilapidated and emergency buildings, houses that are subject to demolition.