Stroyekspert Vasiliev: when installing plastic windows, you need to take into account the consequences

When signing a contract for the installation of plastic windows, you need to pay attention to the inclusion in the document of all standards for the manufacture and installation of products, as well as possible negative consequences. Construction expert Fedor Vasilyev told the Russians about the nuances of replacing windows, writes NEWS.ru.

“The contract should contain warnings about the possible negative consequences of installing plastic windows, agreeing on possible deviations from the standards. Pay attention to the deadlines for the execution of work and the cost: does delivery, garbage collection, mounting foam, and so on include. There should also be all checks and warranty cards, ”the specialist specified.

On the windows themselves, after installation, there should not be chips, scratches, dents, there should be no dirt and condensation between the panes, they should open and close freely.

Earlier, the expert gave advice on choosing plastic windows. According to Vasiliev, double-frame windows with thicker outer glass and a special noise-proof ventilation valve provide the best protection against noise – however, in summer, rooms with them will still need to be ventilated.