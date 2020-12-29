At the end of January 2021, new rules for selling tobacco heating systems, in particular, IQOS, will come into force in Russia. Viktor Zykov, a member of the coordinating council for tobacco control under the Ministry of Health, told Sputnik radio about this.

The expert recalled that heated tobacco products and heating systems themselves were included in the existing anti-tobacco law in July. From January 28, 2021, their advertising, as well as the display of tobacco sticks, will be banned. At the same time, the laying out of tobacco heating systems will not be prohibited, which Zykov called “a big minus.” “This is work that still needs to be done,” he said.

Viktor Zykov explained that manufacturers promote tobacco use precisely with the help of such devices. In particular, young people are attracted by the beautiful presentation and effective design of the devices. “A device has been invented that is interesting for teenagers, because it corresponds to their picture of the world today: it is a gadget that is charged, maintained,” he said.

However, Zykov emphasized, tobacco in any form is harmful, no matter how it is used. With reference to researchers, he pointed out that often adolescents make a choice in favor of tobacco heating systems because of flavors and their combinations, sometimes without realizing their harm. A poll in the US showed that, due to the sweet and varied tastes, many of the young consumers were not even aware of the presence of tobacco in electronic nicotine delivery systems, the expert concluded.

Earlier it was reported that new bans and restrictions for smokers will come into force in 2021. So, from January 1, smoking will be banned at health care and education facilities, transport, trade, in warehouses and bases, in grain receiving points, cereals, hayfields, places of production, processing and storage of flammable and combustible liquids and gases, as well as on facilities for the production of various types of explosives, explosive and fire hazardous and fire hazardous areas.