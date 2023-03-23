PG Partners lawyer Gusyatnikov: banks will stop issuing dirty banknotes and coins from April 1

Petr Gusyatnikov, senior managing partner at PG Partners law firm, said that Russia will have new rules for paper money and coins. About this he told in an interview with the Prime agency.

Gusyatnikov said that Russian banks would stop issuing dirty banknotes and coins from April 1 if their brightness has decreased by more than six percent as a result of damage. Russians have the right to bring such money to credit organizations, but they can no longer issue them. Previously, it was forbidden to hand over banknotes and coins, the brightness of which was reduced by eight percent due to pollution.

The lawyer specified that these measures will help in the fight against dubious and insolvent banknotes. Gradually, they will be withdrawn from circulation and replaced with new ones.

Clients of Russian banks will have access to the digital ruble from April 1, 2023. A limited number of citizens will be able to use the new currency as part of testing. The creation of a prototype of the digital ruble platform ended in December 2021.