Kaspersky Lab: Telegram scammers disguise themselves as currency exchange services

Telegram scammers have started using a new scheme to deceive Russians. This was reported by specialists of Kaspersky Lab, writes RIA News.

According to experts, the attackers are disguised as a currency exchange service. “Thus, scammers are trying to steal money from Russian-speaking users, at the same time extorting personal and financial information,” the company warned.

The experts explained that the scammers created a resource where it is proposed to exchange currency and cryptocurrency. When a user wants to use the service, they are asked to go to the Telegram bot, which allegedly performs currency exchange and money transfers abroad. In order to lull the user’s vigilance, the attackers offer him to pick up cash at the point of issue and even specify the point of issue and time that is convenient for the client. At the same time, the service collects personal data, including full name and phone number, as well as a bank for payment.

Olga Svistunova, Kaspersky Lab content analyst, recommended that Russians pay attention to payment details and be wary if money needs to be transferred not to a legal entity, but to an individual – by phone number.

Earlier, Rosfinmonitoring discovered a new fraud scheme with crypto wallets. The attackers call the Russians and offer to help withdraw funds. To do this, they convince them to pay a kind of “legalization tax”.