After suffering from coronavirus, patients may experience strange sensations of dead spots in the throat. Virologist, former head of the laboratory at the Vector Center, Alexander Chepurnov, spoke about the new consequences of the infection in a conversation with URA.RU.

Related materials

He said that he had had the infection twice. Chepurnov experienced new sensations in his throat after he had been ill for the second time. “There was a feeling, both for me and for other people in the hospital, that some kind of defective tapes appeared on the mucous membrane. It was as if there were dead spots on the throat, ”he said.

Chepurnov noted that those who have had COVID-19 have such a feeling in the throat even after two negative tests and discharge from the hospital. According to the virologist, this is due to the fact that the virus infects the mucous membrane.

In addition, the virologist noted that both times when he was diagnosed with coronavirus, he was faced with bilateral pneumonia. And for the second time “the virus was able to attack different directions – the cells accompanying the nerve.”

Earlier, scientists from University College London and the Royal National Committee said that changes in hearing may indicate coronavirus infection. As the experts found out, some of the patients who were diagnosed with the coronavirus had previously complained of tinnitus – ringing or tinnitus.