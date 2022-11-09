Banking specialist Menshova told the Russians which deposits are the most profitable

Natalya Menshova, Head of the Department for the Development of Deposit and Settlement Products of Renaissance Credit Bank, told the Russians about the most profitable deposits in a conversation with the agency “Prime”.

As Menshova explained, the algorithm for maximizing profitability has changed over the past few years. Previously, the highest interest was on deposits for placement periods from three to five years, and now this applies to deposits from three months.