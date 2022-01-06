In 2022, Russians will face an even greater number of serious vulnerabilities in popular applications and systems. About this “Izvestia” told at Trend Micro.

In particular, you should be wary of targeted ransomware attacks, while the number of types of possible damage will increase, not limited to the demand for ransom for encrypted data. Phishing and other types of attacks using social engineering will also remain popular with cybercriminals. In addition, we should expect an increase in attempts to hack smart devices.

The experts warned that business would be the most desirable target for cybercriminals. The main blow will be on supply chains, which are a weak link in protection due to the large number of participants in the process – counterparties, contractors and business partners.

In December, it was reported that barriers in Russian courtyards turned out to be a source of cyber threat. A vulnerability was found in the device management system of the private company AM Video, which leads to a leak of personal data. According to analysts, the discovered error allowed anyone to gain access to any of the company’s objects. To do this, it was necessary to log into a test account and select the identifier (ID) of cameras or barriers. The system provided access to all user data – names, addresses, phone numbers and car brands. Through the site, it was possible to block or open the entrance to the territory of the house, send notifications to residents on mobile phones and use their personal data.

Earlier it became known that 12 programs were found in the Google Play app store for Android devices that steal banking data from infected devices. Applications mimic document and QR code scanners. After installing the application on the user’s device, the program itself decides whether to download the virus to the phone. If the decision is positive, then the malicious code gets to the victim through a fake request to update the program.