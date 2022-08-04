Agronomist Kostylev said that fast-growing vegetables can be sown on the vacant beds

In the last month of summer, there is still a lot of work to be done on household plots, said Daniil Kostylev, an agronomist, associate professor, candidate of agricultural sciences, owner of the Ural Flower Garden nursery. For Lenta.ru, he clarified what country plantings should be carried out in August.

The candidate of agricultural sciences said that although summer residents are already starting to harvest in August, the season is not over yet, as there are a couple of warm months left for the plants to grow. Therefore, on the vacated beds, he suggested that the Russians sow fast-growing vegetables, green crops: lettuce, parsley, dill, basil, coriander, Chinese cabbage, and even some root crops.

Young, juicy radishes will grow in just three to four weeks. Beetroot does not have time to form large root crops for storage, but for green purposes it can be sown even in August See also 3 days of activities in historical and heritage sites in Dubai Daniil KostylevAgronomist, candidate of agricultural sciences

The beginning of August is the traditional time for planting mustaches of garden strawberries, popularly called strawberries, Kostylev said. It is by this time that strawberry bushes form vegetative shoots that take root and turn into independent plants. But if strawberry seedlings are sold with a closed root system (in cassettes or cups), then it can be planted at any other time, the agronomist noted.

The last summer month is also ideal for dividing the rhizomes of perennial flowers, the interlocutor of Lenta.ru said. “You can dig, divide into several parts and plant flower beds of irises, delphiniums, peonies, astilbes, garden daisies, phloxes in a new place. The planting of many bulbous flowers – lilies, hyacinths, muscari, pushkinia is also carried out in August, ”added the agronomist.

From mid-August to mid-September is the best period for planting conifers: pines, spruces, firs, thujas, junipers, he noted. At this time, they begin the secondary growth of the root system, so they will have time to take root well in a new place before winter.

“This is important, because the winter hardiness of many ornamental coniferous varieties depends on how deep the roots have managed to penetrate into the ground. In early spring, conifers come out of their “winter hibernation” even before the surface layer of the soil thaws. It’s good if at this time deep roots begin to supply moisture to the growing needles, ”said the owner of the nursery.

Earlier, Kostylev warned about the danger of some vegetables from the dacha. He noted that if the technology of growing a summer resident is violated, two dangers may lie in wait: nitrates and pesticide residues.