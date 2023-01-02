HSE Dean Vinogradov Names Several Stages of Pension Increases in 2023

Vadim Vinogradov, Head of the Working Group on Legislation in the Field of Internet Technologies and Digitalization of the Civic Chamber, Dean of the HSE Faculty of Law, told the Russians about the increase in pensions in 2023 in an interview with the agency “Prime”.

As Vinogradov explained, the indexation will take place in several stages. Since January 1, pensions have been increased for non-working pensioners, and additional payments to them have been recalculated based on updated values ​​of the subsistence minimum in the regions.

Then, from February, lump-sum payments for beneficiaries, benefits for the burial of a pensioner, as well as the cost of a set of social services will increase. Since April, the amount will be recalculated within the framework of social and state security. And in August, insurance pensions for working pensioners will be indexed. The amount of the new payment will be determined based on the coefficients for the previous year. Payments to military pensioners based on forecast inflation indicators will be increased from October.

Preliminarily, the indexation of pensions at the end of 2023 will be 4.8 percent. So, by the end of the year, its average amount should be 21,862 rubles. The amount of the fixed payment should be set at the level of 7567 rubles. To retire in 2023, you must have at least 14 years of service and 25.8 pension points.

Pensions of non-working Russians have been increased by 4.8 percent since January 1. In relation to January 1, 2022, the growth amounted to 15.3 percent, which was a record for the last seven years.