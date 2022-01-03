Professor of the Department of Finance and Prices of the PRUE named after G.V. Plekhanova Yulia Finogenova in an interview with the agency “Prime” spoke about the growth of Russian pensions in the new 2022.

Thus, the indexation of pensions for non-working pensioners for old age, disability, loss of the breadwinner amounted to 5.9 percent from January 1, 2022. Thus, the cost of 1 PKI for calculating the level of insurance pension will increase to 104.69 rubles, the fixed payment, in turn, will amount to 6 401 rubles.

The financier also said that an increase in the fixed payment will lead to an increase in additional payments tied to its size: additional payments for a dependent, for rural and northern seniority, an additional payment to pensions for disabled persons of the first group and 80-year-old citizens.

At the same time, social pensions will be indexed by 7.7 percent from April 1.

“Taking into account the increase, the average annual size of the insurance pension for non-working pensioners will be 18,521 rubles, and the social pension – 10,307 rubles,” she said.

On December 24 last year, the deputy head of the social committee of the Federation Council, Elena Bibikova, announced that the budget had financial resources for indexing pensions. According to her, this decision can be formalized in a bill, in which case the senators are ready to promptly consider it.