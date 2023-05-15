Expert Vakulin: smart devices can spy on their owners and send data

Smart devices can spy on their owners and even send their data. About the dangers of such gadgets on the radio Sputnik Sergey Vakulin, a specialist in information and computer security, told.

A home device equipped with a camera, microphone, can monitor the activity of its owner. Also, the device is able to send the collected data via the Internet to the manufacturer.

“If someone assembles their smart home, then the video surveillance system, Smart TV, robot vacuum cleaner, smart speakers are connected to Wi-Fi anyway. They can transfer user data to certain resources,” the expert noted.

According to Vakulin, if the device has a microphone, then any speech is recognized by artificial intelligence and subsequently transmitted to the developer’s website. They analyze the words spoken by the owner and use them for marketing. If the device also has a camera, then the information will be more valuable, the specialist explained.

However, unscrupulous employees of companies can use information about a person for bad purposes. Then, due to smart devices, data leaks can occur. For example, if the device recognizes the owner’s bank card using the camera, then an employee of the manufacturing company may unfairly dispose of the information received.

Sergey Vakulin warned that smart devices can take pictures of users at the most inopportune moments. In this case, the expert advised sticking cameras on smart devices.

Earlier, specialist Andrey Slobodchikov warned Russians that smart home appliances with Internet access are capable of spying on device owners. In particular, popular smart speakers can record and transmit conversations in the apartment. It is access to the network that creates risks for users’ personal data.