Moles can be dangerous and become a factor in the development of melanoma, said Russian doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov. His words are reported by Moskovsky Komsomolets.

“If you have more than 50 moles, this is already a risk factor for developing melanoma,” he said. The doctor added that irregular moles are also dangerous. He advised people with such formations to avoid sunburn and use sunscreen.

Myasnikov urged people to take photographs of their moles in order to monitor their changes, as well as regularly visit a dermatologist.

