To avoid digestive problems and excess weight, it is better not to overeat pancakes on Shrovetide. Nutritionist Elena Solomatina told the Russians about the correct use of the dish, the radio station “Moscow Says” reports.

According to her, it is better to use pancakes stuffed with mushrooms or cabbage, distributing them over two or three meals. If there are sweet pancakes, then the appetite will come back again.

“If we eat sweet pancakes on an empty stomach, in this case we will want to eat very quickly. The level of glucose in the blood rises sharply, and then also drops sharply, ”she said.

Solomatina added that pancakes made from premium flour are “almost sugar in terms of calorie content and effect on the body,” so you shouldn’t add other sugars to them. She also pointed out that using less oil or no oil at all when frying pancakes.

Earlier, Solomatina said that the daily dose of chocolate should not exceed one or two pieces. A whole bar can be eaten with serious physical or mental stress, but even then, chocolate should not be the only food. It is worth giving preference to an expensive natural product with a minimum of extraneous ingredients and a large percentage of cocoa.