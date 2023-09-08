Lor Zaitsev: to quickly cure a cough, you need to choose the right medicine

To quickly cure a cough, you need to choose the right medicine, otolaryngologist Vladimir Zaitsev is sure. His words leads edition NEWS.ru.

The doctor said that the choice of drugs depends on what type of cough a person has – wet or dry. Depending on this, the treatment is selected. It does not always require taking antitussive drugs, as they can block the expectoration process.

According to Zaitsev, antitussive drugs should be taken with a dry cough. They are prescribed in order to eliminate inflammation of the pharynx, mucosal ruptures and avoid an increase in intracranial pressure. In addition to them, antibiotics and antiseptics may be prescribed, the doctor added.

With a wet cough, drugs are needed that thin the sputum and reduce its amount, says Zaitsev. Expectorants, emollients and moisturizers, including nebulizers, will better cope with this task.

With a wet cough, drugs are needed that thin the sputum and reduce its amount, says Zaitsev. Expectorants, emollients and moisturizers, including nebulizers, will better cope with this task.