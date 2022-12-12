Lawyer Solovyov said that a later retirement will lead to an increase in future payments

Late retirement has certain legal implications regarding future payments. about such consequences. told Honored Lawyer of Russia Ivan Solovyov in an interview with the Prime agency.

According to Solovyov, a later retirement will lead to an increase in the payment of premium coefficients. Retirees can leave their jobs ten years later.

The lawyer recommended refusing to retire if the position is highly paid. This will increase the amount of payments, taking into account all indexations and coefficients, the specialist said.

Earlier, lawyer Nogailiyeva spoke about the main mistakes in retirement. In particular, according to Nogailiyeva, when an employee retires, there is no need to work for two weeks.