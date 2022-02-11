Men who have reached the age of 42 years old and 37 years old women can retire according to the old norms of the retirement age. This was announced on Friday, February 11, by Larisa Sorokina, Associate Professor of the Faculty of Economics of the Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia.

“The previous retirement age is retained by the majority of citizens who have the right to early retirement. These include, for example, employees who receive a pension earlier than the generally established retirement age due to work in difficult, dangerous and harmful working conditions, for which employers pay additional pension insurance premiums at special rates, ”the agency quotes.Prime» words of Sorokina.

According to her, in 2022, teachers, doctors and actors can also retire early if their experience reaches 30 years for men and 25 years for women.

“A reduced age is also provided for holders of the northern experience – they have the right to retire 5 years earlier than the rest, if they have the required level of pension coefficients and 15/20 years of work experience in the regions of the Far North or equivalent territories, respectively,” added economist.

The pension reform of 2019-2028 provides for a gradual increase in the retirement age of citizens of the Russian Federation from 55 to 60 years for women and from 60 to 65 for men.

The day before, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced that the Cabinet of Ministers had prepared a bill on indexing pensions for military pensioners by 8.6%. On the same day, the draft was submitted to the State Duma.

On February 1, a law on the indexation of pensions by 8.6% came into force in Russia. The average insurance pension increased by about 1.5 thousand rubles compared to the previous year and amounted to 18,984 rubles.

The law on the indexation of insurance pensions by 8.6% was signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on January 28. Arguing for the need to index pensions above the level of inflation, the head of state pointed out that the decisions taken earlier would not be able to cover the expenses of pensioners due to rising prices.