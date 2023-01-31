From February 1, Russia will increase maternity capital and more than 40 other social benefits

From February 1, a number of changes will take place in Russia, including the indexation of maternity capital and other benefits, new fines for operators for the lack of a stable Internet, entry to the State Services by biometrics and other innovations. More about this in the material “Lenta.ru”.

Matkapital will exceed 586 thousand rubles

In Russia, from February 1, the amount of maternity capital will increase. About it informs state portal “Explain.rf”.

At the birth of the first child, the mother’s capital will be 586,946.72 rubles. Families with a second child, if there was no previous right to maternity capital, will be paid 775,628.25 rubles.

If the family has already issued maternity capital, then the payment for the next child will be 188,681.53 rubles.

One-time allowance at the birth of a child will be indexed

From February 1, 2023, the one-time allowance for the birth of a child will be indexed by 12.4 percent, up to 23,011 rubles. About it informed Ministry of Labor.

This allowance is a one-time payment given to one of the parents. When two or more children are born, the allowance is paid for each child.

About 40 payments will be indexed

In total, from February 1, more than 40 social benefits will be indexed in Russia – these are monthly payments to the disabled, Chernobyl victims, veterans, a monthly allowance for child care, a monthly insurance payment, and others.

The increase will be 11.9 percent. The authorities will allocate 152.4 billion rubles for these purposes.

For the lack of stable Internet will be fined

Telecom operators will begin to be fined for failure to comply with the requirements to ensure the stable, safe and consistent operation of the “Internet and public communication networks” in Russia. Relevant amendments in the Code of Administrative Offenses come into force on February 1.

The fine for citizens will be from three thousand to five thousand rubles; for officials – from five thousand to ten thousand; for individual entrepreneurs – 10-20 thousand; for legal entities – 30-50 thousand rubles.

Unclaimed apartments of the retired military will be transferred to beneficiaries

Regional authorities received the right to transfer to other people on the waiting list apartments intended for people dismissed from military service, but not in demand by them. Such law comes into force on 4 February.

Housing intended for the military may remain unclaimed, for example, due to the death of the owner, abandonment of housing, or in connection with a move. Previously, the regions were forbidden to transfer it to other applicants.

The list of brands allowed for parallel imports has been supplemented

The list of goods allowed for parallel import to Russia has been replenished with new brands. Now this list includes, for example, Adidas, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Disney, DC Comics and Marvel. Corresponding order The Ministry of Industry and Trade enters into force on February 2.

Gosuslugi will be allowed to use biometrics

On the portal “Gosuslugi” launched the possibility of authorization using biometric data. Relevant decree government comes into force on 1 February.

Users who have registered in the Unified Biometric System (UBS) and have given their consent to use this service will be able to use biometrics to enter the State Services. The old authorization methods will continue to operate.

Poachers will make life difficult

State hunting control on coming into force on February 3 law will begin to work in a new way – in the conditions of a constant raid. This means that gamekeepers will be constantly at control points, and will also move around the protected area.

If earlier raids were planned, and their task was to detain poachers, now they decided to take up prevention. In addition, the amendments give hunting inspectors the right to use physical force and civilian weapons.