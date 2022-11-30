From December 1, a number of laws will come into force in Russia and housing and communal services will rise in price

From December 1, a number of changes will take place in Russia. Among them are a rise in the price of housing and communal services, a law on foreign agents that generalizes the existing norms, the lifting of the ban on hammams and solariums in apartments, and other innovations that will affect millions of Russians. More about this in the material “Lenta.ru”.

Rise in utility bills across the country

The government has postponed the indexation of tariffs for housing and communal services from July 1, 2023 to December 1, 2022. How told in the Ministry of Economic Development, the amount of payment for cold and hot water supply, electricity, heat, gas and garbage collection will increase. At the same time, the marginal increase in prices will not exceed nine percent.

9 % will be the maximum level of price increases for housing and communal services from December 1

“The postponement is due to the need to ensure the uninterrupted operation and development of the housing and communal services infrastructure throughout the country, the provision of high-quality housing and communal services to the population. Tariff indexation is necessary for the renewal of heating mains, water pipes and other facilities,” the ministry said.

The department clarified that the average monthly payment for one family of three from December 1 will increase by an average of 324 rubles. However, the final decision on the exact level of indexation is made by the regional authorities.

As noted earlier, Associate Professor of the Department of Statistics of the PRUE. G.V. Plekhanova Olga Lebedinskaya, payments for housing and communal services should not increase by more than the amount of inflation. She also pointed out that the establishment of marginal tariffs does not apply to payment for the maintenance and repair of housing, major repairs and a radio point.

Government agencies are required to conduct public in social networks

With the start of this winter, government agencies will have another responsibility: now they must maintain public posts on social networks. Corresponding law comes into force on 1 December.

The new rule also applies to subordinate organizations and local authorities. It is assumed that officials will answer questions from citizens on social networks.

Many departments and civil servants had official pages on social networks before, but this was not mandatory for them. As conceived by the authors of the law, the innovation will make the authorities more open and able to inform citizens “in an understandable and accessible form.”

The law summarizing the current norms on foreign agents comes into force

Effective December 1st law on control over the activities of “persons who are under foreign influence”. It summarizes the current norms of Russian legislation on foreign agents, clarifying the concepts of “foreign agent”, “foreign influence”, “foreign source” and “political figure”. In addition, the document establishes who can be recognized as a foreign agent and introduces a unified register of foreign agents in Russia instead of four existing ones.

The law also establishes a number of prohibitions for foreign agents. So, they will not be able to receive funding from the state in the implementation of creative activities. Individuals recognized as foreign agents will be prohibited from teaching in state and municipal educational organizations and carrying out educational activities among minors.

Instead of a CHI policy, you can now just show your passport

From December 1, Russians expect changes in the system of compulsory medical insurance. Information about the paper document will appear in the state information system of the MHI, and now, instead of a policy, it is enough for citizens to present an identity card.

Persons without compulsory medical insurance will be able to receive an electronic policy through the State Services portal, minor Russians will be included in a separate category, and from December 1, the document will be issued automatically to newborns.

Fan ID becomes mandatory for viewers of the Russian Premier League

A fan card (Fan ID), a personal electronic code that spectators of sports competitions must receive, is now required to attend any matches of the Russian Football Championship among Premier League teams. Relevant resolution Cabinet starts to operate from December 1.

The law on the introduction of the fan card came into force on June 1, 2022. At the same time, there is no exact indication of which competitions a Fan ID is needed for, the list was instructed to be approved by the government. Initially, Fan ID was asked at five stadiums: Fisht (Sochi), Rostov Arena (Rostov-on-Don), Yekaterinburg Arena, Solidarity Samara Arena and Nizhny Novgorod, and now they will start at other Russian stadiums.

The fan card is designed to solve security problems in the stands during official tournaments. When it is scanned, you can see how the owner of the card used to behave in matches: if it turns out that the fan violated law and order, he will not be able to enter the stadium.

You can now register for tax purposes online

Individuals now have the opportunity to register for tax purposes online, through the State Services portal. The relevant amendments to the Tax Code come into force on December 1, reported on the IRS website.

To do this, you need to fill out and submit an application on the portal, signing it with an enhanced unqualified electronic signature of an individual. A certificate of registration with an electronic signature of an official of the tax authority will also come through the State Services portal.

Children living in a foster family will be able to go to the same school

From December 2, a new lawaccording to which adopted children living in the same family will be eligible for enrollment in the same school or kindergarten.

Previously, only siblings had this right, informs official website of the State Duma.

The administration has no right to refuse to enroll a child in a school or kindergarten if someone from his family already goes there. Foster parents won’t have to take their children to different places early in the morning Viacheslav VolodinChairman of the State Duma

Students of colleges and technical schools will get the first job at an educational institution

Another innovation in the field of education concerns the consolidation of the status of educational and industrial complexes created at secondary specialized educational institutions, in which students will be taught practical skills.

Corresponding law, which comes into force on December 2, allows educational and production complexes at colleges and technical schools to produce goods, perform various works and provide services in their profile. Profits are allowed to be directed to the development of training and production complexes and educational organizations.

The apartments were allowed to equip hammams and solariums

Since December 1, in Russia, hammams and solariums can be equipped in apartments of residential buildings. At the same time, the ban on placing baths and saunas in housing will remain.

Amendments were made to the order of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia “Fire protection systems. Limiting the spread of fire at protected facilities. Requirements for space-planning and design solutions.