In Russia, on April 1, the spring draft into the army begins and a number of changes in the laws will take place

From April 1, a number of important changes in laws and other regulatory documents will take place in Russia, which will affect the lives of millions of people. Among them are the beginning of the spring draft into the army, the indexation of social pensions, lowering the threshold for duty-free purchases in foreign stores and other changes that lawmakers have previously told citizens about.

Spring conscription begins

The spring conscription for military service in the Russian Armed Forces will take place in 2023 at the traditional time – from April 1 to July 15. This is stated in decree Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The document notes that it is planned to send 147 thousand people to the troops. As Rear Admiral Vladimir Tsimlyansky, head of the Main Organizational and Mobilization Directorate of the General Staff, specified, not a single conscripted soldier will be sent to the zone of a special military operation.

In Russia, social pensions will be additionally indexed

From April 1, social pensions will increase in Russia, indexation is provided for by the relevant resolution cabinet. The average amount of payments, the recipients of which are more than four million people, will be 12,560 rubles, having increased by 13.5 percent over the year. They are due to citizens who do not have sufficient proven experience to accrue an insurance pension, as well as people with disabilities and who have lost their breadwinner.

The Russians will begin to pay for utility services in a new way

From April 1, there will be changes in the payment of utility bills. In particular, they will begin to recalculate the payment for general house needs – this indicator will be calculated based on actual consumption. Household needs are spending on cleaning, the operation of the elevator and electricity inside and in front of the entrances.

Related materials:

The threshold for duty-free shopping in foreign stores will be reduced by five times

From April 1, 2023 significantly are declining duty-free importation of goods for personal use into the country. First of all, this concerns the purchases of Russians in foreign online stores. The weight of a parcel delivered by transport companies or by mail should now not exceed 31 kilograms, and the maximum cost is reduced five times – from 1,000 to 200 euros. You can independently transport goods worth no more than 500 euros and weighing up to 25 kilograms across the border in your luggage.

Companies will start paying extra to the budget for too big discounts on oil from Russia

From April 1, a law comes into force, according to which, for calculating oil taxes, the discount for the main export grade of Urals oil in relation to the price of Brent is fixed at $34. At the beginning of the year, the actual discount on Russian oil was close to $40 per barrel. Thus, now oil companies will be required to either find a way to sell oil more expensively, or pay such amounts to the budget as if the price of oil is higher than in real transactions.

The Central Bank introduces new rules for informing clients of insurers

From the beginning of April, when concluding an insurance contract, Russians will be required to provide a key information document (KID), which contains brief information about the terms of the contract. How noted in the Central Bank, KID will allow consumers to obtain the necessary information about insurance in an accessible form before concluding a contract and choose the appropriate insurance product.

Beer in kegs will be labeled

From April 1, according to decree government, mandatory labeling of beer and low-alcohol drinks in kegs, that is, in plastic or metal containers for storage and transportation, will begin. The same document establishes that the labeling of beer in consumer packaging will be introduced a little later: from October 1, 2023 – for drinks in glass and PET containers, and from January 15, 2024 – in aluminum cans. The state is gradually introducing mandatory labeling for various goods to combat counterfeit products.