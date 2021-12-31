Since January 1, a number of legislative changes have taken place in Russia. In particular, the minimum wage (minimum wage) and the living wage have increased, the procedure for obtaining sick leave has changed, the salary of deputy assistants has increased, and alcohol and cigarettes have traditionally risen in price. Read more about these and other changes in the material “Lenta.ru”.

Several innovations apply to pensioners at once

So, from January 1, the social supplement to the pension will be established without a claim from the date of the grant, and non-working pensioners who have worked in rural areas for 30 years or more will be entitled to increased payments regardless of where they live now.

In addition, the procedure for the payment of pensions in the territories where the emergency situation (ES) regime has been introduced will change. Retirees living there will be able to receive payments earlier than this month. To do this, you will need to write an application to the Pension Fund of Russia (PFR).

Finally, the transition period of raising the retirement age will continue in Russia. In the first half of 2022, it will be 56.5 years for women and 61.5 years for men.

The minimum wage and the living wage will increase, as well as benefits tied to them

The increase in the minimum wage (minimum wage) in Russia, approved by Russian President Vladimir Putin, will amount to 1,098 rubles. Thus, its size in 2022 will amount to 13,890 rubles per month.

The cost of living will also increase. It will grow by 8.6 percent, or 1,000 rubles in nominal terms, to 12,654 rubles a month.

Along with the change in the size of the minimum wage and the subsistence minimum, from January 1, a number of payments for children tied to them will grow. The increase will affect benefits for pregnancy and childbirth, as well as childcare for up to one and a half years. In addition, they will index monthly payments to low-income pregnant women, for children under three, from three to seven and from eight to 17 years old.

Unemployment benefits are up a bit, paper sick days are a thing of the past

The maximum amount of unemployment benefits increased from 12,130 to 12,792 rubles. The minimum value is kept at the level of 2021 and will amount to 1.5 thousand rubles.

Since the New Year, the paper certificate of incapacity for work has become a thing of the past, and the electronic sick leave is becoming mandatory. The doctor will now only provide the patient with an extract with the digital bulletin number.

There have been changes in taxation too

From the beginning of 2022, the Federal Tax Service (FTS) will begin receiving data on depositors’ income from banks. This means that the latter should now not forget to pay taxes on income on bank deposits. To do this, you need to independently transfer to the state 13 percent of all amounts in excess of the non-taxable limit, the amount of which is set annually depending on the key rate of the Central Bank as of January.

Also, from January 1, 2022, catering enterprises will be exempted from VAT, and insurance premium rates will be reduced for companies with more than 250 employees.

In addition, tax incentives are introduced for compensating the cost of vacation vouchers, and a new type of tax deduction has appeared – for health and fitness services.

Assistants of State Duma deputies and senators will begin to pay more

From January 1, the salary fund for assistants to deputies of the State Duma and members of the Federation Council will increase by 20 percent. Taking into account the annual indexation, this amount will grow to 387 thousand rubles.

Each deputy and senator has the right to have up to seven assistants, no more than two of them can work in parliament, the rest in the region.

Alcohol and cigarettes will rise in price

Since January 1, the alcohol excise tax has increased by 4-5 percent. At the same time, producers began to cover in advance the expected losses due to the loss of demand.

Also, since the New Year in Russia, a single minimum price for a pack of cigarettes has increased. Now it is 112 rubles. This value is calculated annually by the Federal Department of Agriculture.

Inspection for personal vehicles of Russians has ceased to be mandatory

On the eve of the New Year, mandatory technical inspection (MOT) for personal vehicles was canceled. According to the new the law, this relaxation applies to cars and motorcycles used by Russians only for personal purposes.

From this moment on, technical inspection of vehicles of these categories is required only when registering them or when registering a change of owner. In addition, they will be sent to MOT if changes are made to the design.

At the same time, technical inspection will remain mandatory for taxis and vehicles that carry passengers, as well as for personal vehicles used for business purposes.

Another country has opened for Sputnik V vaccinated

Saudi Arabia has opened entry for those vaccinated with Sputnik V since January 1, becoming the 102nd state to approve a Russian drug for coronavirus.

The Islamic Kingdom can now be visited by believers who make a pilgrimage to the shrines of Islam in the cities of Mecca and Medina.

Debtors banned from receiving subsidies for housing and communal services

From January 1, the ban on receiving subsidies for housing and communal services payments by those who have a debt on bills confirmed by the court came into effect.

Similar conditions will apply to a number of privileged categories of citizens who receive not subsidies, but compensation for utility bills.

In Moscow, the cost of travel in transport rises and the garbage reform begins

The fare has increased since January 1 at some rates. Thus, a single trip on the “Ediny” ticket has risen in price from 60 to 61 rubles, for two trips – from 120 to 122 rubles, respectively. Subscriptions for 30 and 90 days increased in price by an average of slightly more than one ruble. Travel using the Troika card electronic wallet costs four rubles.

Since January 1, Moscow, following a number of other regions, has joined the garbage reform. In this regard, the city authorities have approved a new tariff for the removal of household waste, which will be calculated depending on the area of ​​housing and will be from 7.27 rubles per square meter.

Finally, since the beginning of 2021, for the first time since 2018, the cadastral value of housing has increased in Moscow. The growth will average 21 percent. This means that the property tax and land tax, as well as payments for urban real estate, will be automatically revised upwards.

The country has changed the rules regarding classified information

In particular, the government approved new rules for the distribution according to the degree of secrecy of information containing state secrets. Now there are three levels of secrecy: data of special importance, top secret and simply secret.

In addition, from January 1, Rosgvardia and the Federal Security Service (FSO), following the Ministry of Defense, the Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), received the right not to disclose data on their purchases and hold tenders only in a closed manner.

Marriage and divorce made easier for Russians

To formalize a marriage, divorce or obtain a child’s birth certificate, you can now contact any registry office, not necessarily at the place of registration.

Also, extraterritoriality is provided for registration of adoption, death, change of name, obtaining certificates and duplicate certificates, making changes and corrections, restoring or canceling records.

They were allowed to sue online

New federal law, in force since January 1, allowed filing claims and other documents in electronic form. They must be signed with a simple electronic signature.

This can be done through the “Gosuslugi” portal or through another information system determined by the Supreme Court, as well as through the electronic document management system of the participant in the process. Also, the court has the right to provide the participants in the process with access to the case materials in electronic form.

In addition, plaintiffs, defendants and all those involved in the process are now allowed to participate in court hearings remotely, via a web conference, subject to the availability of such technical capabilities in the courts.