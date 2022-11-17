The new procedure for maintaining records in the Compulsory Medical Insurance (CMI) system will simplify the consolidation of patient data and the process of paperwork. This was announced on Thursday, November 17, by Professor of the Department of State and Municipal Finance of the PRUE. G. V. Plekhanova Yulia Finogenova.

According to her, the purpose of the emergence of a new procedure for maintaining personalized records in compulsory medical insurance is to consolidate data on patients who received assistance at the regional and federal levels in a single data register. Now information about the citizen will be entered about the place of his stay and the place of issue of the policy, as well as about the doctors who provided medical care.

“For patients, the innovation will not only simplify the process of paperwork, but also increase the efficiency of data exchange between various medical institutions – participants in the CHI system, to which a citizen will apply,” Finogeyeva said to the agency “Prime”.

She added that an electronic policy can be obtained by submitting information about yourself through the State Services portal, and from December 1, it will not be necessary to have a paper policy with you.

On November 9, Dmitry Kuznetsov, vice president of the All-Russian Union of Insurers, said that patients will soon be able to feel the changes associated with the transfer of all compulsory medical insurance policies to electronic format.

From December 1, all CHI policies will be converted into electronic form – patients will be able to receive medical care in clinics or hospitals using an individual barcode, without presenting a paper document.