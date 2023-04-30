AiF: Japanese cuisine can lead to heart disease and excess weight

In Russia, oriental cuisine has been very popular in recent years. Sushi, rolls, fish, seaweed are those foods and dishes that contain many useful vitamins and minerals, but excessive consumption of such food can become harmful and lead to health problems, said Anna Ivashkevich, a nutritionist, dietary psychologist, in an interview with the publication. “AiF”.

So, some representatives of Japanese cuisine contain a large amount of sodium. This can lead to high blood pressure and other diseases of the heart and blood vessels. Some types of sushi and rolls contain a large amount of calories and sugars, which can lead to weight gain and other diseases associated with excess sugar intake, the doctor said.

As you know, oriental cuisine includes many sauces that contain large amounts of sugar, sodium and fat. Some dishes can also be heavily salted, which can lead to swelling and other health problems, Ivashkevich warned.

At the same time, as the nutritionist emphasized, fish, when consumed in moderation, is a rich source of healthy fats, minerals and vitamins, such as omega-3, iron, zinc and vitamin D. These elements help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, as well as support healthy immunity.

According to Ivashkevich, Japanese cuisine can be healthy if a person chooses dishes that are low in sodium, sugar and fat. Also, do not forget about the measure and choose dishes with a moderate amount of calories. In addition, you need to take into account your individual needs and dietary restrictions, the nutritionist concluded.

At the end of March, Roskachestvo checked the Philadelphia rolls purchased for research in Russian Japanese restaurants and shops. Experts found E. coli in products from the VkusVill and Spar chain of stores, Sushi Market, Sushi Wok, Pizza Sushi Wok, and Yami Yami delivery service.

As a result of the check, the organization also found the Listeria bacterium in rolls purchased from one of the Japanese chain restaurants and a take-away store.