IT expert Myasoedov: smartphones learn the age of the owner thanks to downloaded applications

Director of IT-Reserve Pavel Myasoedov told in an interview with the Prime agency about the ability of a smartphone to determine the age of the owner, based, in particular, on the strength and speed of pressing icons on the screen.

The specialist explained that when the gadget is turned on for the first time, the user is prompted to fill out a questionnaire with information about himself, but most often people scroll through these pages. In such cases, the smartphone itself collects and analyzes the data. According to the expert, the owner’s age can also be determined using a person’s speech, by examining the pitch and frequency of the voice.

In addition, he continued, a smartphone can find out the user’s age thanks to the indicators of conditional medical sensors, such as a heart rate monitor or a thermometer. “Analysis by photo and video is used less frequently due to the many opportunities to change the appearance,” Myasoedov said.

In addition, he added, applications downloaded by a person can also give out his age, as well as the amount of time spent on social networks. At the same time, the specialist emphasized that the above methods do not help to determine the age of the owner of the gadget with absolute accuracy.

Earlier, Myasoedov called the non-obvious functions of smartphones that allow you to protect personal data. He advised setting up an auto-block option in the public Wi-Fi zone and preventing suspicious people from using their phone.