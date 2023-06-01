The amount of benefits and social payments has increased in Russia since June 1, 2023

From June 1, changes in social benefits came into force in Russia that will affect low-income citizens, beneficiaries, pensioners, as well as families with children. Oksana Krasovskaya, the leading lawyer of the European Legal Service, told about this, her comment leads life.ru.

Pensioners who have reached the age of 80 will receive an increase in the fixed payment. It will increase by 100 percent (by 7,567.33 rubles). The measure will affect those older people who cannot claim an insurance pension because they have not gained sufficient seniority or pension points to receive it. The increase will also be given to the disabled, who will be assigned the first disability group in May, the lawyer added.

Krasovskaya noted that families with children who will reissue a single allowance for a child under 17 years old can also count on the increase – in the event that the composition of the family has changed or its income has decreased. For example, it will be possible to receive not 50 percent of the subsistence minimum for a child, established in the region, but 75 or 100 percent, she specified.

Since the beginning of summer, the schedule for paying social benefits has also changed. Previously, payments were made on different dates, now they will be made all over the country on the same day, regardless of the region.

For monthly payments from maternity capital for a child under 3 years old, the FIS has set a single date on the fifth day of each month, when funds for the past month will be transferred. For such children’s payments as allowance (for children under 17 and expectant mothers), allowance for caring for children up to one and a half years for non-working citizens and allowance for a third child up to three years, another single day is set – the third day of each month.

Earlier it was reported that from March 1, 2023, residents of the new Russian regions began to receive all pensions and benefits provided for by Russian law. Also, additional payments are assigned to employees of medical institutions of primary health care – additional payments will range from 4.5 to 18.5 thousand rubles, depending on the position and nature of the work performed.