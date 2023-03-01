In Russia, a large package of amendments to the traffic rules and a number of other changes will come into force on March 1

From March 1, a number of laws and other documents will be changed in Russia, including a large package of amendments to the rules of the road, the start of pension payments for residents of new regions, updated rules for frying barbecue and manure management, and other changes that Russians were told about earlier legislators. The main changes are in the material of Lenta.ru.

A large package of amendments to the SDA

In Russia, from March 1, the amended rules traffic (SDA).

Among the innovations, in particular, amendments related to the movement at the roundabout. Now the priority on the ring is given to those road users who travel along the main road. If equivalent streets intersect, then drivers who are already moving in a circle will need to be skipped.

In addition, from March 1, the examination of drunk drivers will be allowed only under video recording.

Rules for electric scooters

Also, from March 1, the SDA will finally fix “means of individual mobility” – electric scooters, segways, gyro scooters and unicycles. They will be allowed to move along the sidewalk and bike paths at speeds up to 25 kilometers per hour, yielding to pedestrians, but only if the device weighs no more than 35 kilograms. It is now possible to drive on the right edge of the carriageway from the age of 14, but only in sections with a maximum permitted speed of 60 kilometers per hour. In addition, the vehicle must be equipped with a brake system and white and red headlights.

New road signs

From March 1, several new road signs will appear in Russia: “Bus traffic is prohibited” (does not apply to school buses and minibuses), “Movement on means of individual mobility is prohibited”, “Persons using means of individual mobility”, “Charging cars”, and also two variations of the sign “Parking” – for paid parking and for indicating places for the disabled (previously, signs were used in these two cases). According to the same scheme, several variations of the “No Entry” sign are being introduced. For example, together with a truck icon (no entry for vehicles with a maximum permitted weight of more than 3.5 tons) or with a red star (no entry on weekends and holidays).

Pedestrians on bike paths

Another group of innovations will affect pedestrians. In some cases, they will now be able to ride bike lanes. To do this, it must be without sidewalks and roadsides. At the same time, cyclists in any case will retain the right of priority.

Minus one certificate when obtaining rights

From March 1, Russians will no longer have to carry a medical certificate to the traffic police about the absence of contraindications to driving a vehicle: if necessary, the inspection itself will receive all the information it needs from a database shared with the Ministry of Health. If, during the next medical examination, a person is found to have any disease that will prevent him from driving, the traffic police will promptly recognize his driver’s license as invalid.

Work in a taxi and public transport with an outstanding criminal record will be banned

From March 1 in Russia will earn new rules for public transport drivers. Now people who have an unexpunged or outstanding conviction for grave and especially grave criminal offenses will not be allowed to work in buses, trolleybuses and trams, as well as in taxis. Upon employment, the employee will have to present the employer with a certificate of the presence or absence of a criminal record.

New rules for employers

On the waybill since March 1 is changing content of the information entered.

Documents confirming the deletion of information about employees, from March 1 have to store in electronic form, as well as on paper, for three years. The cases and terms in which personal data must be destroyed are also indicated.

Also, from March 1, employers must start pay the road for shift workers from the location of the enterprise to the immediate place of work and back.

New fishing rules

Updated rules fisheries for the Volga-Caspian basin, which come into force on March 1, are seriously different from the previous ones. For example, all spawning grounds and wintering pits will now be accompanied by geographic coordinates. Previously, it was impossible to understand their boundaries, and the angler could unwittingly violate them. In addition, fishing in such places is now prohibited throughout the year, and not only in winter, and fishermen are also prohibited from approaching the water with nets closer than 500 meters.

New procedure for declaring the income of deputies

Effective March 1st lawaccording to which regional and municipal deputies who carry out their activities on the job (that is, not on a permanent basis) will submit income declarations only immediately after being elected, and also if during the reporting year they made major transactions exceeding the total income of the deputy and his wife (spouse) for three years.

Also, from March 1, only information on the number of submitted declarations and whether violations were detected in them will be made publicly available. Information about the income and real estate of Russian parliamentarians and members of their families will not be published. This rule also applies to deputies of the State Duma and senators.

Finally, for 180 days of absence from meetings without a good reason, regional and municipal deputies will be able to lose their mandates.

Pensions for new regions

Residents of new Russian regions — Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics (DPR and LPR) — from March 1 start assign pensions according to Russian standards. Those who are already paid a pension can apply for its recalculation according to the laws of Russia. If, after recalculation, the pension is less than before, the pensioner will be given an appropriate additional payment.

If a citizen reaches retirement age between March 1, 2023 and December 31, 2032, he will be able to choose under what legislation a pension will be assigned to him, according to federal laws or according to the norms in force in new regions as of December 31, 2022.

New rules for barbecue

From March 1, changes in the rules for frying barbecue in summer cottages come into force – this is part of the new government-approved rules fire safety. Now you can fry them in five meters from the buildings, and not fifty, as before.

5meters is the minimum safe distance from the barbecue with barbecue to buildings

In addition, it will be allowed to burn garbage and leftover leaves at a distance of fifteen meters from buildings, and in a “heat-resistant container” at seven and a half meters.

You don’t have to pay for trash when you leave home

From March 1, it is possible to recalculate the fee for garbage collection when leaving on vacation or to the country, follows from the amended rules provision of public services. To recalculate, you will need to provide documents confirming your absence. The fee will decrease in proportion to how many residents did not live in the premises. You must be absent for at least five days.

The personal data of property owners will be protected

Third parties will no longer be able to obtain information about property owners from the Unified State Real Estate Register (EGRN) without their consent. This law comes into force March 1. Access will remain with the spouses, as well as with employees of a number of government agencies and notaries.

Tobacco and liquids for e-cigarettes will rise in price

Effective March 1 law raises excise taxes on cigarettes and vape liquids.

Thus, the excise tax on cigarettes and cigarettes will rise by 2 percent, to 2,603 ​​rubles per thousand pieces, plus 16 percent of the estimated value calculated on the basis of the maximum retail price, but not less than 3,536 rubles per thousand pieces. The excise tax on tobacco and tobacco products intended for consumption by heating (tobacco heating systems) will increase by 10.6 percent from March 1, to 8,669 rubles per kilogram.

Excises are also canceled on electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS). Now it will apply only to the liquid they contain, and will grow by 11 percent, to 20 rubles per 1 milliliter.

The Russians were allowed to use manure in a new way

From March 1, 2023, a new law on livestock by-products, according to which manure, manure, runoff from animal husbandry, as well as bedding can be used as fertilizer. Previously, agricultural producers were equated with waste management operators, fields – with landfills, and manure itself – with waste.

Grounds for deprivation of property clarified

Entering into force on March 1, the federal law establishes two additional grounds for depriving owners of their immovable property.

The first reason is the use of space for other purposes, if this leads to a systematic violation of the rights and interests of neighbors. For example, if shops, cafes, beauty salons, mini-hotels, temples, warehouses, farms for birds and animals open in the apartments of a residential building.

The second reason is mismanagement, which leads to the destruction of the premises or, for example, parking spaces.