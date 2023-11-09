Therapist and TV presenter Elena Malysheva and her co-hosts, cardiologist German Gandelman and immunologist Andrei Prodeus, named the unexpected property of black garlic. On the air of the program “Live Healthy!” On Channel One, experts told Russians that regular use of this product helps lower blood pressure. Release available on the channel’s website.

Gandelman reported that black garlic reduces blood pressure. “You can finish eating garlic if the effect of the tablets is not enough,” explained the cardiologist.

Prodeus, in turn, stated that black garlic contains more beneficial properties than regular garlic. “The concentration of active ingredients in such fermented garlic increases from three to eight times, that is, the amount of useful substance increases,” the doctor noted. “Black garlic beats white garlic in all respects, and it doesn’t create a smell,” Malysheva emphasized.

Earlier, Malysheva and Gandelman told Russians that regular consumption of garlic also improves potency in men. Previously, Prodeus reported that garlic reduces the risk of cancer.