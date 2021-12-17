Svetlana Bessarab, a member of the State Duma Committee on Labor, Social Policy and Veterans Affairs, told the Russians about what New Year’s payments they would receive. Her words are conveyed by the publication URA.RU…

As Bessarab explained, those Russians whose advance payment falls on the period from January 1 to 10, will receive a salary, bonuses and a 13th salary before the New Year. In addition, pensions for January 2022 will be paid. “Many citizens receive their pension during the holidays,” she recalled.

The deputy stressed that before the New Year, the authorities are trying to give out children’s New Year’s gifts, as well as help large families and veterans. According to her, families with children are not left without support during the New Year holidays.

Earlier, the State Duma Committee on Labor, Social Policy and Veterans Affairs developed an initiative to pay the New Year’s pension to Russians annually. The reason for this in the explanatory note was inflation, which negatively affects the income of pensioners, as well as the desire of Russians to spend a large amount of funds on New Year’s Eve on gifts and organizing the holiday.