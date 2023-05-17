In Smolensk, a man was detained for staging a robbery worth 100 million rubles

In Smolensk, a man was detained for staging his own robbery. This was reported to Lente.ru by the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Irina Volk.

According to the department, a 39-year-old local resident came to the police department and wrote a statement about the robbery. He said that allegedly on the first kilometer of the R-136 highway near the village of Kamenka, three unidentified men in balaclavas attacked him, blocked his car, and then began to shoot at the car. “At the same time, there was a cardboard box in the back seat of the car, in which there were one hundred million rubles,” Volk said.

The police entered the plan “Interception” and found the car. But there was no cash box. Then the security forces began to interrogate the applicant in more detail and revealed a number of inconsistencies. In addition, it turned out that the man already had a criminal record for fraud. He was tested on a polygraph, and the defendant confessed to deception.

He said that he found an offer on the Internet to receive additional income and invited his partners to invest in this scheme. Three acquaintances gave him about 50 million rubles. Then the defendant, through a courier, gave the entire amount at interest to an unfamiliar citizen, but he deceived him. The Russian did not want to admit to his comrades what had happened and staged his own robbery.

Soon, the detainee showed the officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs where he hid the pistol from which he had fired at his car. He threw away the phone he used to correspond with the unknown person.

Two companions who lost millions wrote a statement to the police. A case was initiated under article 159 (“Fraud”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The detainee is being checked on the fact of a false denunciation.