In Dagestan, a 40-year-old resident was suspected of spreading fakes about the Russian Armed Forces

In Dagestan, a 40-year-old local resident was suspected of spreading fakes about the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation. On Monday, April 17, Lente.ru was informed by the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia.

A criminal case was opened against the man under article 207.3 (“Public dissemination of knowingly false information about the use of the Russian Armed Forces”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. According to investigators, in April 2022, the person involved posted on social networks a video with a text that discredited the goals and objectives of the special operation.

In the case of fakes about the army, a Russian citizen faces up to three years in prison.

Earlier it was reported that the court near Kaluga rejected the protocol on discrediting the Russian army against the military surgeon Yevich.