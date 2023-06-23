E1: a man detained in Yekaterinburg was suspected of a series of child rapes

In Yekaterinburg, a man was detained on charges of raping a minor, investigators are looking for other victims of his actions. Writes about it e1.ru.

The crime was committed in the Chkalovsky district of the city. The mother of a girl who had been abused by an adult man turned to law enforcement officers. The suspect was detained and transferred to the Investigative Committee, where he was interrogated.

Investigators believe that the Russian committed a series of sexual attacks on young children.

