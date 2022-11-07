In Novosibirsk, a robber was sentenced to six years for stealing a bag with 50 million rubles from a car

The Railway District Court of Novosibirsk sentenced a 33-year-old local resident to six years in prison for robbing a Russian for 50 million rubles. This was reported to Lente.ru by the prosecutor’s office of the region.

According to the agency, on August 28, 2021, the defendant, while with his accomplices near the Antares business center on Kommunisticheskaya Street, broke the window in the car in which the victim was sitting and stole a bag of money from it. After that, he fled the scene.

It is known that the money belonged to two young people and was earned by selling cryptocurrency. After the arrest, the robber partially admitted his guilt.

