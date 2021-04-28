You can take out a mortgage without a down payment in Russia in three different ways. They were discovered by experts from the Ministry of Construction of Buryatia, according to the local TV channel “Arig Us”.

As experts noted, in general, the Central Bank does not approve the issuance of a mortgage without an initial deposit, since it considers this banking product to be high-risk: if citizens do not invest their own funds in buying an apartment, then it will not be difficult for them to part with it.

Nevertheless, it is possible to issue a loan with a zero installment, firstly, on the security of existing real estate. At the same time, the bank will carefully assess the liquidity of the object. If a mortgage is issued, an encumbrance will be imposed on the property, and it will be removed only after the full repayment of the loan. In this case, the loan amount will not exceed 65 percent of the appraised value of the acquired real estate.

The second way is to take a mortgage using maternity capital as a down payment. In 2021, the size of the mother capital is almost 484 thousand rubles for the first child and more than 639 thousand rubles for the second. When buying a home using funds from the capital, the borrower is obliged to allocate shares to the children, the Ministry of Construction recalled.

The third option for a “zero” borrower is to become a participant in special government programs, for example, the “Military Mortgage” program. It was created for the military personnel participating in the NIS – the savings and mortgage system. Payments on such a mortgage will be made not by the borrower himself, but directly by the state.

Earlier, the category of Russians with the minimum chances of a mortgage was determined – according to experts of the lending market, housing loans practically do not give to the self-employed. Excessive exactingness in relation to the self-employed is explained by “the subjective perception of banking organizations due to the lack of experience in working with such borrowers,” the experts explained.

