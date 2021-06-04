The lending institution itself should be involved in the search for an attacker who made an unauthorized write-off of funds from a bank card. Alexey Semyonov, a senior partner of the Sistema Zashchita law firm, revealed the way to return the money to the Russians in an interview with the Prime agency.

“To ensure the safety of money and your right to dispose of funds on the account, the bank establishes the rules for identifying the person who has access to the funds on the card (card number, pin code and other means of identification),” the lawyer explained, adding that only this person has the right to control the actions of a credit institution.

In the event of an unauthorized write-off of funds, Semenov advised to immediately report the illegal transaction to the bank. It is better to answer the proposal to block the card with consent – only in this way the organization will be able to guarantee the inviolability of funds, the specialist noted.

At the same time, the bank will not search for the offender if the victim herself provided him with all the card details. In this case, the victim must contact law enforcement officers himself, the lawyer emphasized.

Earlier it was reported that scammers returned to the old popular scheme when stealing money from bank cards of Russians. They again began to use the scheme with the selection of the number and validity of the bank card. Attackers check the validity of the card in a regular online store, after which they withdraw funds from it in small amounts through fake sites.