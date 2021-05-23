Ilya Novikov, head of the Bank of Russia’s analytical center for pawnshops, in an interview with Sputnik radio, revealed a way to recognize fraud in pawnshops.

He said that the Russians should be noted that money is provided only on the security of movable property, while the pawnshop is obliged to ensure proper storage of things during the term of the contract. “If the money is not returned on time, there is a grace period for a month, and then the pawnshop will simply sell the pledged item,” the expert recalled.

In addition, the interlocutor of the radio told what to do in case of loss or early sale by the pawnshop of the pledged item. “If a pawnshop sold a thing, this is a violation of the Law on Pawnshops, and here you can directly contact the regulator, the Bank of Russia,” the specialist said, adding that the appeal will be considered, a legal assessment will be given to the actions of the pawnshop, and, if necessary, appropriate measures.

In the event that the item has been lost or damaged as a result of natural disasters, flooding, fire, the question is that things should be insured. In this case, the borrower is obliged to receive compensation.

There are also illegal pawnshops that lure customers with higher payments. However, the specialist warned that in such a pawnshop a person may never see the pledged thing, even if he comes back to buy it back in due time. Such establishments, as a rule, disguise themselves as officially registered pawnshops.

To avoid deception, the expert advises choosing exactly the organization that is in the register of the Bank of Russia, checking the contacts, the website address, so as not to contact another company that provides similar services.

Earlier it was reported that the Russians lost almost ten billion rubles per year due to cyber fraudsters. Losses from actions of cyber fraudsters in 2020 increased by 1.5 times compared to 2019. This was mentioned in the materials of the Bank of Russia.