Calculating your pension yourself is not as difficult as it seems. Anyone going on a well-deserved vacation can use the calculation formula and data on their annual earnings and find out what kind of pension they will be assigned. This was stated by the general director of the All-Russian Research Institute of Labor Dmitry Platigin, his words were reported by Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

Platigin clarified that the old-age insurance pension is calculated according to the formula (A x B) + C, where A is the individual pension coefficients (IPC), B is the cost of one IPC in the year of retirement, and C is a fixed payment.

IPCs accumulate throughout life. For each year, a certain number of coefficients are charged, which depend on the number of months worked and the amount of wages.

“The maximum number of pension coefficients for each year, starting from 2021, is 10. <...> The maximum number of coefficients can be obtained at a sufficiently high salary, “- said Platigin.

The number of coefficients per year is calculated as follows: the salary for the year is divided by the marginal salary and multiplied by 10. For example, a Russian earned 720 thousand rubles in 2020. The maximum wage in 2020 was 1 million 292 thousand rubles. You need to divide 720 thousand rubles by 1 million 292 thousand rubles and multiply the resulting number by ten. The final value, in this case it was 5.57, is the number of coefficients per year. By analogy, this value can be calculated for all years of work experience.

As for the cost of one PKI, it changes from year to year: in 2021 it amounted to 98.86 rubles, in 2022 its cost will be equal to 104.69 rubles, in 2023 – 110.55 rubles, in 2024 – 116 , 63 rubles.

In some cases, PKIs are counted even if the Russian did not work. These include: conscription military service (1.8 IPC), parental leave until they reach 1.5 years of age (1.8 IPC for the first child, 3.6 for the second, 5.4 for subsequent ones) , caring for a disabled person of group I, a disabled child or a person who has reached the age of 80 (1.8 IPC).

The fixed payment from the formula for calculating the insurance old-age pension in 2021 amounted to about 6 thousand rubles. But for certain categories of citizens, it is higher. For example, for Russians over 80 years old, residents of the Far North and disabled people of group I.

Platigin clarified that if a citizen retires later, then its size will be increased. In this case, the calculation formula will look like this: (A x B x D) + C x E, where D and E are the increasing coefficients for the IPC for the year and for the fixed payment, respectively. Currently, the multiplying coefficient for the IPC for the year is 1.07, for 5 years – 1.45, for 10 years – 2.32. The increasing coefficient for a fixed payment for a year is 1.056, for 2 – 1.12, for 5 years – 1.36, for 10 years – 2.11.

Earlier, Russian experts have revealed four ways to save up for a decent pension. These include investments, bank deposits and other methods of forming a pension portfolio.