Member of the Public Council under the Ministry of Health of Russia Eric Brovko in an interview with radio Sputnik recalled the rules for wearing a medical mask.

According to the specialist, the mask must be constantly changed and discarded after use. If the mask is reusable, then wash it before putting it on next time. If a person has taken off the mask for a while, it should be put into a separate pocket or bag.

Brovko also drew attention to the fact that many people have a question about which side should wear disposable medical masks.

“If we are talking about an ordinary classical medical mask, then it must be worn according to the instructions, regardless of its color. The sterile side is applied to the face, and the outside should look outward. Usually this is … understandable from the general appearance of the mask, “- quoted the expert Sputnik on Saturday, October 3.

On October 2, it was reported that American scientists have denied information that medical masks and respirators increase the concentration of CO 2 in the body.

The researchers emphasized that the discomfort when wearing the mask is not due to impaired gas exchange, but to the fact that the lungs have to exert more effort to inhale and exhale.