Lawyer Spiridonova: citizens can apply for a New Year’s gift from the authorities

Maria Spiridonova, a member of the Russian Bar Association, said that in many regions, residents can receive gifts from the state for the New Year. About this she reported Prime agency.

The lawyer explained that gifts can be different, for example, the authorities can distribute food, sweets or children’s toys. However, she stressed that in order to receive them, you must meet certain criteria, which vary depending on the region. According to Spiridonova, age, the number of children in a family, the status of a low-income and/or large family, as well as a child’s disability are usually taken into account.

This year, New Year’s gifts also rely on the children of refugees, military personnel and mobilized participants in the special operation in Ukraine, the specialist added. “You can find out whether New Year’s gifts are given out in your city, and who can claim them, you can directly at the social protection authority or on the website of the local administration,” she recommended.

Earlier it was reported that the Russians reduced the cost of preparing for the New Year by 17 percent, spending 1.8 billion rubles on it. It was clarified that the cost of buying Christmas trees and Christmas decorations decreased by a third.